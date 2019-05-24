SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene of a working fire on Biltmore Street.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 40 Biltmore Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Biltmore Street has been partially blocked as crews work to extinguish the flames.
It is unclear if anyone was home at the time the fire broke out or if anyone was injured.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
