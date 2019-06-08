SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are on scene of a working fire at a home on Bristol Street.
While details remain limited at this time, Captain Brian Tetrault of the Springfield Fire Department tells us that crews were called to 48 Bristol Street just before 4:00 for a report of a structure fire.
When crews arrived on scene, they encountered heavy flames at a two and a half story home.
Capt. Tetrault adds that, at this time, the majority of the fire has been knocked down.
It is unclear if anyone was home at the time the fire broke out.
Our crew on scene reports that a portion of Bristol Street has been blocked as crews continue to investigate.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
