WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews remain on scene investigating a fire that broke out at a home on East Bartlett Street Thursday evening.
Sgt. Chechile of the Westfield Police Department tells us that fire and police officials were called to a report of a structure fire at a home on East Bartlett Street just after 7:00 Thursday night.
Crews arrived to find a massive amount of smoke emitting from a vacant, two-story home, later sounding a second alarm, which requires other towns to come in to assist.
Our crew on scene reports that the majority of the fire has been knocked down and that most of the siding on one part of the house has melted.
Officials tell us no one was inside of the house when the fire broke out.
Neighbors tell Western Mass News that college students usually live here, but they moved out last month.
Others tell us that the property owner was making a number of renovations.
Several people say they didn't know anything was going on until they heard all of the fire trucks.
That's when they looked outside and saw all of the smoke.
A cloud of smoke was visible over the downtown area.
"Smoke was everywhere. It was like fog. You couldn't see anything," says Westfield resident Mary Ruiz.
Firefighters from Holyoke were called in to assist, and the Southwick Fire Department covered Westfield's station while firefighters remained on scene.
Several oxygen tanks were also dropped off.
Firefighters came out frequently to replace the ones they had on them.
East Bartlett Street and a portion of Mechanic Street have been blocked as crews as a result, and detours are in place.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Westfield Fire Department.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
