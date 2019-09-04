Crews on scene of a working fire on Marten St. in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene of a working fire on Martin Street.
While details remain limited at this time, Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that authorities were called to a report of a structure fire at 54 Martin Street around 10:25 p.m.
A portion of Martin Street has been blocked off as crews work to douse the flames.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
