SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire officials are on scene of an active investigation on Maple Street.
Details remain limited at this time, and Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that companies are on scene of a developing situation.
When our crew arrived on scene, they observed firefighters on the roof of an Maple Street building, but did not observe any flames or smoke.
Springfield Police are also on scene assisting.
It is unclear what firefighters were called to a report of.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.