Crews on scene of chimney fire on Gamache Dr. in Ludlow.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials are on scene of a chimney fire at a home on Gamache Drive.
Captain Dubuque of the Ludlow Fire Department tells us that crews are in the process of extinguishing the flames, which have extended into the attic of the home.
Capt. Dubuque added that at least one person was home when the fire broke out.
Firefighters were called to 107 Gamache Dr. around 5:00 Sunday afternoon.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
