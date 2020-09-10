HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire officials said that the crash, between a dump truck and a bicyclist, is at the intersection of Bowers Street and Appleton Street.
Authorities said that a forklift from Sullivan Metals was used to help lift the truck for the extrication.
A man, whom fire officials believe is in his 50s, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Mass. State Police and Holyoke Police are also on-scene for the investigation.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.