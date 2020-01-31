SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on-scene of a fire on Bristol Street in Springfield.
Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad says the call came into the fire station just before 4:30 Friday afternoon.
A tweet from the department indicated that it is a "fatal fire."
A portion of Bristol Street is blocked as crews work to extinguish the flames.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
