SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on-scene working to cleanup a fuel spill in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that just before 1 p.m. Thursday, the trailer for a car carrier came loose on Dover Street, resulting in it's fuel tank being punctured.
Over 35 gallons of diesel leaked from the tank onto the street.
Tetrault added that the streets impacted include Dover Street, Dwight Street, and Cumberland Street.
A contractor is now at the scene handling the cleanup.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
