Crews on scene of fire at vacant building on Grove St. in Chicopee.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene of a fire at a multi-story building on Grove Street.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that fire officials located a small fire on one of the floors of a vacant building.
The fire is reportedly contained, Wilk added.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that they dispatched an engine around 9:00 to cover the Chicopee Fire Department in case any other calls come in.
It is unclear if Grove Street has been closed off.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
