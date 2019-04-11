SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials are scene investigating a fire that broke out at the Yarde Tavern on Hadley Street.
Details remain limited at this time, but South Hadley Fire officials tell us that they had engines heading to 3 Hadley Street around 6:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a fire at the Yarde Tavern.
When our crew arrived on scene, they observed smoke emitting from a second-floor window at the Tavern.
No injuries have been reported yet.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
