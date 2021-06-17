WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on-scene of a hit-and-run crash in West Springfield.
West Springfield Police said that the incident took place on Baldwin Street on Thursday. They added that a utility pole was damaged and wires were down.
Motorists are being detoured around the area and are being asked to seek alternate routes if possible.
