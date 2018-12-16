SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Armory Street.
Part of the 291 off ramp on Armory Street has been blocked off as a result.
When our crew arrived on scene, two children were seen outside of the vehicle.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the accident.
Members of the Springfield Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Massachusetts State Police were also on scene.
That section of the off ramp has since opened up.
We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department for a comment, but have not heard back yet.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
