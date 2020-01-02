HUNTINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on-scene of a rescue in western Hampshire County.
Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson said that they have four firefighters on the scene as they work to get a logger out from a wooded area.
Officials said that a medical helicopter landed a short time ago on Route 66, near Allen Coit Road.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
