SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Stafford Street Saturday night.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, states that crews were called to 1 Stafford Street shortly before 9:00 p.m. for a report of a one-car rollover with extrication.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they had to extricate two men from a car that had rolled over onto its side.
The I-291 on-ramp was blocked as crews continued to investigate, and traffic was rerouted down Stafford Street.
The on-ramp has since reopened.
The two men involved in the accident were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Officials have not stated what caused the rollover to occur, and the accident remains under investigation.
