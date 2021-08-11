SHUTESBURY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews have responded to a serious incident in Franklin County.
Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson said that members of their department have been called to W. Pelham Road in Shutesbury after a large truck run over an employee working nearby.
Nelson noted that the employee is suffering from serious injuries.
A medical helicopter has also been called to the scene.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
