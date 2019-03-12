WORTHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews have responded to a crash involving a snowmobile
Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that emergency crews were called to in the area of Radiker Road and Huntington Road in Worthington around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
We're told that the crash happened near a private airstrip.
It's not immediately known what the snowmobile collided with or if there are any injuries.
Mass. Environmental Police are currently investigating.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
