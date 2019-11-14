Crews on scene of Tier 1 hazmat situation in Sturbridge.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Travelers are asked to avoid the area of 400 Rt. 15 due to an unspecified hazmat situation.
Fire officials tell us that this process is expected to take an extensive amount of time and that the incident has been declared a Tier 1 hazmat situation.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.