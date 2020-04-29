WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on-scene of a train derailment in West Springfield.
West Springfield Fire reported on Facebook that firefighters and a hazardous material team have responded to the CSX rail yard.
Bridge Street, from Union Street to Memorial Avenue, is closed while crews work to get the train cars back on the tracks. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
