Crews on scene of water main break on Taylor St. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are on scene of a water main break on Taylor Street.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters were in the midst of training when they noticed that the area of the road that was being paved was heaving.
Officials from the Springfield DPW are responding to the area to investigate.
It is unclear how many homes have been impacted by this water main break.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.