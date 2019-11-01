AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are on scene of a working fire on Gatehouse Road.
While the circumstances remain limited at this time, Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson tells us that crews were called to a report of a structure fire at 90 Gatehouse Road, which is the Hampshire Athletic Club, around 11:15 Friday night.
A portion of Gatehouse Road is blocked as crews work to extinguish the flames.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
