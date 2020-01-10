Crews on scene of working fire on Grove St. in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are on scene of a working fire that broke out at a home Friday afternoon.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk tells us that crews were called to a home at 238 Grove Street just after 4:00 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Grove Street has been blocked as officials work to douse the flames.
Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update both on air and online as soon as more information becomes available.
