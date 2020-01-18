Crews on scene of working fire on North Bridge St. in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are working to douse a structure fire on North Bridge Street.
Holyoke Police and Fire officials confirm that crews were called to 58 North Bridge Street around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Authorities have closed off a portion of North Bridge Street as they work to extinguish the flames.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
