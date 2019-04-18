CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out at a home on Ward Street Thursday night.
Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that crews were called to 38 Ward Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire.
Ward Street was closed at both ends as crews worked to combat the flames.
While no injuries were reported, it is unclear if the occupants will be allowed back inside their home.
An origin and cause has not been released yet.
