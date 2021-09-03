WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man was pulled from a Wilbraham pond Friday morning.
Wilbraham Police Sgt. Jeff Rudinski said that a 911 call came in just before 10 a.m. Friday about a 49-year-old man who was seen in distress on Nine Mile Pond. It was also noted that the man was trying to swim to a boat, but did not surface.
Marine units arrived on-scene and were able to locate the man 25 feet from shore approximately 40 minutes later.
Rudinski added that the man was taken to Baystate Medical Center and his condition is not know and not being released at this time.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
