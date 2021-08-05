LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Emergency crews were called to a garage fire in Ludlow early Thursday morning.
According to officials, the fire occurred at at 119 Howard Street just after 4 a.m. It was reported to the Ludlow Central Public Safety Dispatch by a nearby resident.
When crews arrived they found heavy fire coming from the single car detached garage.
The fire was contained and put out quickly but the garage sustained significant damage.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
