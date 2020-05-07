SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have recovered a body from the waters of Congamond Lakes in Southwick.
Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop told Western Mass News that the body of an adult male was found around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities from Southwick Police and Fire, as well as the Mass. State Police and Mass. Environmental Police, converged on South Pond on Wednesday after a report came in regarding a kayak floating on South Pond with a life preserver and a paddle in it.
A search was conducted Wednesday, but was called off for the night. That search resumed Thursday morning.
Bishop noted that authorities are working to notify family members.
The case remains under investigation.
