CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have recovered a body from the Connecticut River.
Chicopee Police spokesperson Danusia Liszka told Western Mass News that members of the department's underwater response team was conducting a scheduled search Wednesday on the Connecticut and Chicopee Rivers as part of "an ongoing search and recovery operation for the missing boy from Chicopee."
Liszka added that investigators located a body in the water between the North End Bridge and the Memorial Bridge around 11:15 a.m. and the department's detective bureau, as well as troopers assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office, were called in to the scene.
The body was transported to the medical examiner's office, who will also be determining the identification.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.