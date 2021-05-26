HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another body has been pulled from the Connecticut River in Hampshire County.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that a female boater spotted the body around 12 p.m. Wednesday in the waters off of River Road and called 911.
The body was that of a male and there was no approximate age or cause of death determined. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the identity and cause of death.
Loisel noted that Wednesday's discovery "marks the second time in less than a week that a boater discovered a body in the river." However, she added that "Authorities don’t believe the two are connected."
Last Friday, a man's body was found by a boater around 6 p.m. in the area of Rainbow Beach in Northampton. Officials are still working to identify that body and determine the cause of death.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
