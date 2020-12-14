AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- DPW crews repaired a water main break in Agawam on Monday.
Agawam Police reported that the "very large" break that was located at the intersection of Silver Street and Suffield Street late Monday morning has been fixed.
Water has been restored and the portion of Suffield Street that was closed has been reopened.
The Agawam Water Department said the break is "a function of the cold weather and ground shifting, the time of season I guess."
