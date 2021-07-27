CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fuller Road is back open after a water main break Tuesday afternoon.
Crews worked to repair a water main break in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police said that the break occurred in the area of 500 Fuller Road, near Paul Bunyan's Farm and Nursery.
Motorists were being asked to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.
Water has also been restored to houses in the area.
