CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Repair work made this morning to a water main leak in Chicopee.
The leak was first reported around 9 a.m.
According to Chicopee police, the leak was at the intersection of Meadow Street and McKinstry Avenue.
Jim Deni, with the Chicopee Water Department tells Western Mass News a gasket blew which caused the leak-- that gasket has since been replaced.
Luckily, there was no water loss to any home or businesses.
Crews working on the repairs were expected to complete patching things up around noontime Friday.
