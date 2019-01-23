LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have located and isolated a gas leak that forced evacuations in one Longmeadow neighborhood.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Forest Glen Road just before 9 a.m. Wednesday for a reported natural gas odor.
As crews worked to locate the possible leak, twelve homes in the area were evacuated and Eversource disconnected power to 15 nearby streets.
Longmeadow Police said shortly after 1 p.m. that the leak has been isolated near Forest Glen Road and South Park Avenue and that repairs are underway.
"Anyone who was evacuated from the area is safe to return," police added.
Power is expected to be restored to the area in approximately 30 minutes.
