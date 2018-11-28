GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews have been able to to rescue a hiker from the Mount Holyoke Range state park.
Granby Fire Chief John Mitchell told Western Mass News that rescue crews were called to the state park just before 3 p.m. Wednesday,
A woman and her husband had made up high in a cliff area and had to be rescued.
Mitchell said that crews went up in an ATV, then went up on foot.
South Hadley Fire District 2, as well as Mass. DCR rangers, assisted.
The woman suffered minor injuries.
