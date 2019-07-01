SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A teenager was injured after falling into a Southwick quarry over the weekend.
Southwick Fire Chief Russell Anderson said that around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the area of Route 57, near the Agawam town line, to rescue a hiker who had fallen into the quarry.
"An 18 year old male was walking with friends when rocks gave way sliding 25 feet down the steep quarry edge," Anderson explained, noting that the hiker was unable to climb out of the area due to injury.
Members from the Southwick Fire Department, as well as Agawam Fire and the Western Mass. Technical Rescue Team, had to use off-road vehicles to access the remote area and conduct the rescue.
Anderson said that it took over three hours to rescue that young man, who was transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
