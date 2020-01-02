HUNTINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- First responders were able rescue a man in the woods in Huntington Thursday afternoon.
All of those first responders have since left, but when we first arrived, a medical helicopter was seen landing nearby, then taking off with the victim inside.
Prior to being loaded onto the helicopter, a number of agencies responded to Pisgah Road in Huntington for reports of a man needing to be extricated.
That individual, we've been able to confirm, is a logger.
Multiple agencies assisted in this rescue including the Mass. State Police, Turners Falls, Westhampton, Huntington, and Amherst, among many others.
The deputy fire chief in Huntington told Western Mass News that the help was necessary.
"Very crucial. He was about a mile and a half into the woods and a lot of it with the rugged terrain and the logging road. A lot of it was going to be hand-maneuvered. We had a UTV that was able to make it in there and helped a great deal with bringing him out," said Huntington Deputy Fire Chief Charles Dazelle.
Westhampton's fire chief told us that a man has internal injuries and broken bones.
We are still working to confirm what exactly the victim was stuck under.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
