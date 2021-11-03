BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews have rescued a man who fell down a cliff in Franklin County.
Bernardston Fire Chief Peter Shedd told Western Mass News that the man fell between 30 to 40 feet down a cliff toward a small river.
Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson added that the incident occurred on River Street in Bernardston around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A technical rescue team was called to the scene. Mutual aide was called in from Greenfield and Turners Falls to the scene and Northfield to help with the landing zone for a medical helicopter.
The extent of the man's injuries are not immediately known.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
