SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Crews across western Mass. are busy preparing for what will be the first snowstorm of the new year for western Mass.
We’re getting answers on how Springfield is getting ahead of what will be the city's first plowable event all winter.
“Got a lot of things I got to do out there, mainly it's to get this salt before anybody,” said Ernest Gomez.
Residents stocked up on supplies Thursday night ahead of the first storm of 2022.
For Springfield, it will be the first significant snowfall the city has experienced this winter.
“Rush hour is going to be the key that's when this is going to be the heaviest, so we'll be plowing during rush hour,” explained Vinny DeSantis, Director of Operations for Springfield DPW,
Deputy Director of operations for the city DPW, Vinny DeSantis, said they've been preparing since after Thanksgiving.
“By early morning I'll be calling in the plows,” said DeSantis.
Salt, the most popular item being bought when Western Mass News checked in at Rocky's Ace Hardware,
especially after Wednesday morning's ice served as a reminder that winter is here.
“I don't know how much snow we're supposed to get but it's been really slippery,” said Kyasia Williams of Springfield.
Outside of Central High School, Patricia Green took advantage of the sand that the Springfield DPW offers to residents for free each winter.
“Make sure it goes on the driveway and the steps so no one will fall,” said Green.
Green said it's a resource she hopes others in the city will take advantage of, if they haven't yet, for the storm.
“They better come over here and get them some sand,” said Green,
If it's not salt, or sand, it's the shovels being pulled out.
“We already got shovels and stuff and hopefully it's not too bad,” said Williams.
But DeSantis reminds residents it's better to be safe than sorry.
“If you don't have to go out, stay home,” said DeSantis.
Despite a recent surge in COVID cases DeSantis said the city is in good shape when it comes to drivers. It's inspectors that he's short on right now, but after the snow is plowed if the city needs more, there are backups on hand.
