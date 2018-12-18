Around 5:30 a.m. Springfield fire department responded to a fire at Burger King on 1395 Liberty Street.
Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof.
Multiple fire engines were on scene and quickly put out the fire.
The area of the Springfield Plaza was shut down while crews responded.
According to the Springfield fire department there is over $100,000 worth of damage.
As a result Burger King will be closed all day on Tuesday, December 18th.
No injuries were reported.
