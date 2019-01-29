Emergency crews are currently on scene of a structure fire on 29 Eddywood Street.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, they found a fire in the basement that extended into the walls.
Smoke detectors alerted the 8 residents who were living inside the home, all managed to escape unharmed.
Western Mass News spoke with a neighbor who has been bringing over socks and shoes for the kids at the home.
The Arson and Bomb Squad continue to investigate.
