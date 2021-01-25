SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating after a fire broke out in a Sumner Avenue apartment.
Crews were called to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Officials said that the fire appears to have started in the bathroom on the fourth floor of the home at 147 Sumner Ave.
Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.