SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters are on-scene of a building fire in Springfield, not far from a damaging fire that occurred Tuesday.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that the department was notified just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of a building at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Hall Street.
Tetreault noted that crews were on-scene immediately because they were across the street continuing to investigate yesterday's apartment fire at 306 Belmont Avenue.
When our crew arrived arrived at the site of today's fire, a number of firefighters could be seen on the roof of the building.
Springfield Fire had three engines and two ladder trucks on scene.
Crews were able put our the flames very quickly.
Tetreault told Western Mass News that two adults and three children are displaced, but no one was hurt and the Red Cross is assisting.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.
Again, today's fire was only a few hundred feet away from the Belmont Ave. apartment building that went up in flames yesterday evening.
Fire officials still working to determine the cause of that fire as well.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.