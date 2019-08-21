EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters and other hazmat crews are on the scene of a chemical spill at East Longmeadow.
The incident occurred as the school is getting ready for the first day of classes.
East Longmeadow School Supt. Gordon Smith told us safety comes first when it comes to chemicals.
Crews have been on-scene for a good portion of the day.
Smith told Western Mass News some sort of chemical was spilled in one of the chemistry preparatory rooms. He said that as a precaution, the school called the fire department for help.
A hazardous material team was also called in to ensure everything is safe inside the school.
Smith described the clean-up process, which underway right now.
"Basically, they are going to bring in a team, they are going to make sure they are going to clean everything up. They will then process the chemicals, be able to identify things, and give us any recommended steps we need to take after this," Smith explained.
Western Mass News reached out to the East Longmeadow Fire Department, which confirmed that they have a member of the regional hazardous material team who was called in to help.
Smith said it could take some time to clean everything up.
It is still unclear what kind of chemical was spilled.
