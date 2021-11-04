SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews have responded to a major two car crash on the Verge Street in Springfield.
According to Springfield Police, An adult male driver involved in the accident died on the scene.
It’s the third major crash in Springfield in the last three days. Police told us this is a two-car crash. One of the cars involved is right over there and is completely mangled. Officials had to rip the door off to help get the driver out.
The crash happened right before 5 p.m. Witnesses told us they heard the car crash and saw smoke coming from the smaller white car.
Residents on the street told us speeding is an issue on Verge Street. However, the cause of this crash is still unknown at this time.
The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
