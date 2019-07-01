BUCKLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people, including two juveniles, were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in Buckland.
Mass. State Police said that emergency crews were called to a crash around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a school bus van was traveling west on North Street and came upon a stop sign at Ashfield Street.
State Police noted that the bus turned left onto Ashfield Street and was hit by a tractor-trailer that was heading northbound on Ashfield Street.
There were five people on-board the bus - the driver and four juveniles.
Carla Potts, spokesperson for the Mohawk Trail Regional School District, said that two of the juveniles were high school students in their Mohawk Trail Vocational Program and the other two were elementary students in the Buckland-Shelburne Elementary program.
Potts added that two students were transported, one by ambulance and the other by a parent, to an area hospital as a precaution.
State Police added that the van's driver was also transported with minor injuries.
According to State Police, the driver of the bus - a 36-year-old man from Lake Pleasant, a village of Montague - was cited for failure to wear a seat belt and failure to yield at an intersection.
