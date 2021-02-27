SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Nassau Drive Saturday morning.
Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, crews were able to put out the fire and there was minor damage. No injuries were reported.
Arson was unable to determine the cause of the fire and an investigation remains underway.
