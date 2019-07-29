SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters were called to a house fire this morning in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that crews responded to 75 Ranney Street around 11 a.m. Monday.
Tetreault added that the fire began in the basement and was able to be extinguished quickly.
There have been no reported injuries.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
