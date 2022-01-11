SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – 8 people are without a home following a fire on Van Ness Street in Springfield.
Our Western Mass News crews arrived at the scene a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Springfield Fire Department told us that the cause is believed to be an electrical malfunction which started between the first and second floors.
One firefighter did suffer non-life threatening injuries.
All who have been displaced will be assisted by the Red Cross.
