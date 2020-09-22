SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a ruptured gas line on Layzon Brothers Road in Springfield Tuesday morning.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that there were no injuries or fire at this time.
Columbia Gas was been called to the scene and was been able to secure the line.
Western Mass News has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
