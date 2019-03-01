GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state emergency crews have responded to a Greenfield neighborhood for a hazardous materials spill.
That spill is currently being attended to by Greenfield Fire and the state Hazmat team on Hastings Street.
No other information about the spill is immediately available.
Greenfield Fire noted in a Facebook post that "there is no need for residents to be concerned and there is no risk to the public."
However, people are being asked to stay clear of the area so that the issue may be dealt with safely.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
